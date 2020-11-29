Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Manulife Financial comprises about 2.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 128.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 152.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MFC. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,450. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

