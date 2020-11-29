Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Makes New $266,000 Investment in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 53.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. 1,033,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,350. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

