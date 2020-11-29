Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.48. 3,749,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,101,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,642,869.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $353,032.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,726.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,343. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

