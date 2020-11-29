Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 164.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,833,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,520,000 after buying an additional 1,760,100 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $21,783,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 13.5% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,582,000 after buying an additional 886,529 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,745,000 after buying an additional 816,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 99.2% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,636,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,716,000 after buying an additional 814,900 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,957,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0382 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Teck Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

