Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up approximately 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIP. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3,092.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,575,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20,509.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,268,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,273,000 after buying an additional 2,257,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,429,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,185,000 after buying an additional 2,095,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,671,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,565,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $50.33. 217,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,305. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $56.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

BIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

