Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 21,916 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 1,413.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Cameco from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cameco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

Cameco stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. 710,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,013,000.00 and a beta of 0.93. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0609 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

