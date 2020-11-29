Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.04. 598,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

