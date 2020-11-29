Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Takes $720,000 Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 64,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

KL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.22. 907,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 36.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

