Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,062 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 814,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 102,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 54,551 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 138,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 197,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,508. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

