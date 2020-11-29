Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. Sun Life Financial makes up approximately 1.9% of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5,315.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 74.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.65. 260,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,539. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

