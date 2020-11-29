Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 83,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 169,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 927.0% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 893,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 806,868 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 228,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,783,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,020,000 after buying an additional 96,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 41,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

SU traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $17.25. 3,289,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,170,913. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1606 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

