Mixin Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Mixin has a market cap of $80.12 million and $1.04 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin token can now be purchased for about $152.39 or 0.00841864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,718 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

