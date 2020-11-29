Mizuho Boosts Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $80.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PLAN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on Anaplan from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $68.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $71.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,879,341.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,821.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,209.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 581,896 shares of company stock valued at $33,830,866 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 194.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,082,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

