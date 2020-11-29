MMOCoin (MMO) Price Tops $0.0014

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MMOCoin has a market cap of $83,072.97 and $2,076.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. MMOCoin’s total supply is 108,317,766 coins and its circulating supply is 58,986,327 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MMOCoin Coin Trading

MMOCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

