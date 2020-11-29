Moin (MOIN) Price Up 54.8% This Week

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Moin has a market cap of $66,179.61 and approximately $489.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. In the last week, Moin has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001440 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000055 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Moin

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,638,417 coins. The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

