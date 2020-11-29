Monero Classic Trading Up 571.2% Over Last 7 Days (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 380.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001566 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 571.2% higher against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $5.45 million and $186.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00676475 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002173 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

