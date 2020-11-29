Monero (XMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.18 Billion

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and approximately $908.78 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $122.76 or 0.00676475 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 380.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001566 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,771,961 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

