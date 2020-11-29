MonetaryUnit Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $637,413.22 and approximately $824.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00050032 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002137 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002367 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 207,335,079 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

