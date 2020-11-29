Mooncoin Trading Up 12.8% Over Last Week (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $74.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00437485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000547 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002743 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,253,818,324 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

