MoonSwap (MOON) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last Week

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $5.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MoonSwap Token Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 9,636,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,523,846 tokens. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi.

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

