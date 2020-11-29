More Coin Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $44,162.92 and $228.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00027929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00165001 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00298646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.84 or 0.00921781 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470631 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00165955 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live.

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex.

