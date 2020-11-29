Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (MEC.AX) (ASX:MEC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (MEC.AX) (ASX:MEC) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (MEC.AX)’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

In related news, insider Jack Lowenstein bought 102,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$99,781.01 ($71,272.15). Over the last three months, insiders bought 185,865 shares of company stock valued at $181,617.

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited (MEC.AX)

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It also invests in derivatives. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations. It invests in value, growth, and momentum stocks of companies.

