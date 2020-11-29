MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MOR. BidaskClub lowered shares of MorphoSys from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

MOR opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.03. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $37.96.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. MorphoSys had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 23.07%. Equities research analysts expect that MorphoSys will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company develops Tremfya, an antibody to treat plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, hidradenitis suppurativa, and adenomatous polyposis diseases; and Gantenerumab, an antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases through its pharmaceutical partners.

