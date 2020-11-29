MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) versus SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Head to Head Comparison

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get MoSys alerts:

This table compares MoSys and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoSys -67.35% -89.66% -44.31% SemiLEDs -21.90% -65.39% -10.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoSys and SemiLEDs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoSys $10.09 million 0.52 -$2.58 million N/A N/A SemiLEDs $5.90 million 2.20 -$3.57 million N/A N/A

MoSys has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of MoSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of SemiLEDs shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of MoSys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of SemiLEDs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

MoSys has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MoSys and SemiLEDs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoSys 0 0 0 0 N/A SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets. It offers memory-dominated ICs under the Bandwidth Engine and Programmable HyperSpeed Engine names. The company serves cloud networking, communications, data center, and other equipment providers, as well as their subsystem and component vendors; and original equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and distributors. MoSys, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, India, China, and internationally. It also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chunan, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.