MovieBloc (MBL) Price Reaches $0.0015

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $12.48 million and $701,343.00 worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00027875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00165029 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00298698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00925308 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470051 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00165890 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,442,866,793 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.