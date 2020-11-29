MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Declares None Dividend of $3.50 (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 3.50 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

MSC Industrial Direct has raised its dividend by 58.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $86.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.03. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.88.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

