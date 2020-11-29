mStable USD Achieves Market Cap of $31.49 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. One mStable USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $31.49 million and approximately $444,475.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,255.61 or 1.00058170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00029754 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003007 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016756 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000350 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00075915 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000204 BTC.

mStable USD Token Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 31,356,775 tokens. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin.

mStable USD Token Trading

mStable USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

