M&T Bank Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend by 46.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. M&T Bank has a payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $10.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

NYSE:MTB opened at $120.98 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.52 and its 200-day moving average is $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

