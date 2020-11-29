Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Market Cap Achieves $4.40 Million (MCI)

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $306,818.00 worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform token can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00072710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00376127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.81 or 0.02932284 BTC.

About Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

MCI is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 397,879,115 tokens. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi. The official website for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform is www.mcicoin.net.

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Token Trading

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.