Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MURGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Societe Generale cut Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of MURGY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

