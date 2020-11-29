Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy USA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $128.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.11. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total value of $87,507.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $270,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $371,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,796 shares of company stock worth $4,423,417 over the last three months. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 715.4% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 1,489 gasoline stores, including 1,161 Murphy USA and 328 Murphy Express stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

