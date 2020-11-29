Myriad (XMY) Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Myriad has a market cap of $3.23 million and $7,024.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Myriad has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,759,340,000 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Myriad

Myriad can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.