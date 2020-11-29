NAGA 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,089.00 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One NAGA token can now be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Sistemkoin and IDEX. NAGA has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $1,089.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NAGA

NAGA is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

