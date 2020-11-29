Nasdacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $152,109.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $470,266.41 and approximately $152,109.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,137,024 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.