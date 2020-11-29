Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NAV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

NAV traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.06. The stock had a trading volume of 308,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -489.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Navistar International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Twin Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,136,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,766,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

