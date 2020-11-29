NEAR Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19.28 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00005558 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $198.37 million and $19.28 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00027988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00164951 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00298556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.96 or 0.00932112 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00469986 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00166304 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,911,019 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

