Neo Price Hits $17.60 (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.60 or 0.00097214 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $506.49 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00028323 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00166623 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00301582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.00924607 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00470683 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00165430 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.