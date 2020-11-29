Nervos Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.25 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $87.10 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000421 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 29,944,172,416 coins and its circulating supply is 21,575,609,482 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

Nervos Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

