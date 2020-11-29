Nestree (EGG) Hits Market Cap of $7.90 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Nestree has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $7.90 million and $2.66 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree token can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nestree Token Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree's total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,268,583,975 tokens. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io.

Nestree Token Trading

Nestree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

