Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,593 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,949 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Netflix were worth $169,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 600.0% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $491.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,484. The stock has a market cap of $217.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $500.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Truist upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $628.00 price target (up from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.74.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,696 shares of company stock valued at $124,028,118 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

