NetKoin Price Hits $0.0000 (NTK)

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. NetKoin has a market cap of $99,143.33 and approximately $6.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NetKoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NetKoin has traded 64.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00069062 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000813 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00020842 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00031546 BTC.

About NetKoin

NetKoin (NTK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 6,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,173,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NetKoin Token Trading

NetKoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NetKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

