Netrum Trading Up 13.3% This Week (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Netrum coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. In the last week, Netrum has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Netrum has a total market cap of $32,298.51 and approximately $16.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 289% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000309 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Netrum

NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

