NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NetSTREIT Corp. (NASDAQ:NTST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.39.

NTST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NetSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on NetSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NetSTREIT stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.16. 129,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,681. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23. NetSTREIT has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $19.82.

NetSTREIT (NASDAQ:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27).

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from NetSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NetSTREIT in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth $264,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NetSTREIT during the third quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in NetSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

About NetSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

