Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.65 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005486 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $104.42 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00028257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00166667 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00301662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00923609 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00468990 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00165251 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 104,769,408 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.