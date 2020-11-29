Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.57.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE NWL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,402.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 640.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 35,350.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

