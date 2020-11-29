Newton (NEW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $857,613.00

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Newton has a market cap of $6.57 million and $857,613.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

