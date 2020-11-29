NewYorkCoin (NYC) Tops One Day Volume of $84.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 52% lower against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $781,449.54 and approximately $84.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.18 or 0.00431416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000362 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002742 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,747,907,188 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

