Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.32.

Several brokerages have commented on NEXA. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NEXA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. 14,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,762. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.46. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $537.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.35 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

