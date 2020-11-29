Nibble Price Tops $0.0027 (NBXC)

Nibble (CURRENCY:NBXC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. Nibble has a market cap of $678.38 and $10.00 worth of Nibble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nibble coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nibble has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001427 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00011558 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000094 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Nibble

NBXC is a coin. Nibble’s total supply is 2,249,872 coins and its circulating supply is 249,872 coins. The official website for Nibble is www.nibble-nibble.com.

Buying and Selling Nibble

Nibble can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nibble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nibble should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nibble using one of the exchanges listed above.

