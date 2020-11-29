NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NICE from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.82.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $239.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 79.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. NICE has a 52-week low of $110.59 and a 52-week high of $255.48.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. NICE had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NICE will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 165.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,914,000. Paul John Balson purchased a new position in NICE during the third quarter worth $310,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 10.4% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 16.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

